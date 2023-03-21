Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is working with colleagues to reauthorize federal funding for crime labs across the country to process rape kits quicker and reduce backlogs.

The legislation, known as the Debbie Smith Act, was first signed into law in 2004 to provide local and state crime labs with the resources to test DNA evidence collected from crime scenes. Once DNA evidence is gathered it is entered into a national database, which can be used to match known offenders with unsolved crimes.

Those experiencing violence can seek help by calling the statewide domestic-assault hotline at 866-644-3574 or the sexual-assault hotline at 800-277-5570.

Monadnock Region residents can also call the Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention at 603-352-3782 or 1-888-511-MCVP. You do not need to be in crisis to call.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.