Seven months after Executive Council Republicans defunded an after-school sex education program aimed at reducing teen pregnancy, the federal government is offering providers a way around the council.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s office said Monday that the federal Department of Health and Human Services is offering organizations in New Hampshire $250,000 to resume the Personal Responsibility Education Program. The grants do not require the approval of the Executive Council.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

