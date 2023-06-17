Roundtable

Officials from local and state government gathered at Nashua's City Hall this Wednesday.

 Gaby Lozada / N.H. Public Radio

Efforts to allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses have repeatedly stalled at the N.H. Statehouse in recent years, facing opposition from those who argue that it would make it easier for people to obtain other public benefits illegally.

But at a recent community meeting, several high-profile public officials expressed support for expanding access to valid forms of identification to help local immigrants more easily drive, attend school, or engage in lawful employment.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

