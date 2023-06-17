Efforts to allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses have repeatedly stalled at the N.H. Statehouse in recent years, facing opposition from those who argue that it would make it easier for people to obtain other public benefits illegally.
But at a recent community meeting, several high-profile public officials expressed support for expanding access to valid forms of identification to help local immigrants more easily drive, attend school, or engage in lawful employment.
The N.H. Brazilian Council estimates there are around 10,000 undocumented immigrants in the state.
In testimony to lawmakers, people who were once undocumented have described how not having a valid license and being unable to drive hindered their ability to participate fully in their communities, partly due to the state’s lack of sufficient public transportation. Some reported they and their children feared the police for that reason.
In a roundtable hosted by the N.H. Brazilian Council, the mayors of New Hampshire’s two largest cities and several local police chiefs underscored these concerns and said they support efforts to expand access to valid forms of identification for undocumented immigrants.
“Businesses need a workforce,” Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig said during the meeting, “and individuals need to be able to get to those jobs.”
Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess echoed that sentiment.
“We have a lot of jobs here and not enough people to fill them,” Donchess said. “It’s important that they are allowed to have a driver’s license to support their families and their communities.”
Hollis Police Chief Joseph Hoebeke said allowing undocumented immigrants access to this form of identification can have broader benefits. He said it would ensure more drivers receive proper training in traffic regulations, have their vehicles registered and inspected and get insurance — leading to safer roads for everyone.
Hoebeke said he and other chiefs participating in the recent meeting “stepped out of their comfort zone” to voice support for this change, and “there [weren’t] a lot of chiefs that [were] willing to raise their hand.”
“We need to look at this from a [human] perspective. Folks want to come here to be successful,“ he added. “What’s wrong with that idea?”
Hudson Police Chief Tad Dione said he would hope that anyone — regardless of whether they have a valid driver’s license — should feel comfortable calling the police in case of an emergency. But he also agreed that this form of identification could help alleviate the fear of some undocumented immigrants when they come into contact with law enforcement.
“We don’t want our victims in Hudson to get lost because they may be living in the dark,” Dione said. “We want them to understand that they can come forward and report, even if they are undocumented.”
Merrimack Police Chief Brian Levesque highlighted the collaboration that some local police departments have been working to build with the N.H. Brazilian Council, other organizations, and activists that advocate for local immigrants.
“We don’t want them to be victims of crime and not have a place to report,” he said.
The police chiefs from Manchester and Nashua did not participate in the meeting, though Nashua’s police department sent a representative who spoke about how they are engaging with the community with language-accessible traffic safety workshops.
Officials say they’re taking steps to enhance diversity
Other government officials participating in the recent meeting with the N.H. Brazilian Council included N.H. Supreme Court Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald, Department of Safety Assistant Commissioner Eddie Edwards and several state lawmakers.
The authorities had the opportunity to hear first from the Brazilian Ambassador in Boston, Santiago Mourão, who also emphasized the pressures people are facing to be able to drive. He pointed to a law set to take effect soon in Massachusetts that will allow undocumented people to apply for a driver’s license starting in July.
“Having a driver’s license is a game changer,” Mourão said. “On one side, it gives us safety on the roads, but with it, people can also feel they are much rooted in the society.”
In the New Hampshire judicial branch, MacDonald said 800 staff members had just finished diversity training to learn how to better communicate with people from other countries. He said it’s part of a Diversity and Inclusion Initiative launched in 2022, which also included goals for increasing the diversity of the judicial branch and people pursuing careers in the legal field.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
