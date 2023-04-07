Three different vote-counting machines were tested during last month’s local elections in New Hampshire and all handled the complicated town meeting ballots just fine, according to reports from election workers. More tests are set during May elections as the state decides how to replace its aging AccuVote machines.

During the March elections, which were scrambled by the snowstorm on Town Meeting day, ballot counting devices were tested in Ashland, which used devices from the company Clear Ballot; in Winchester, which used them from ES&S; and in Londonderry and Milford, which used devices from Dominion ImageCast.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

