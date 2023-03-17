The New Hampshire Senate passed a parental rights bill on party lines Thursday, sending to the House legislation that would require schools to disclose changes to a student’s gender identity if a parent asks.

Senate Bill 272, which passed the Republican-led Senate on party lines, would help inform parents of a number of existing rights in their child’s school, including the right to opt their child out of sex education or specific instructional material, the right to inspect a school curriculum, and the right to exempt their child from vaccinations in certain conditions.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

