Mental health centers, midwives, home health care aids, and other human service providers may see a smaller increase in Medicaid payments than the $134 million the House approved.

The Senate Finance Committee voted, 5-1, Tuesday to cut the House’s increase by $15 million, which would give providers about a $119 million increase.

This report appeared originally in the N.H. Bulletin.

