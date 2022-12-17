As part of its efforts toward what’s called “beneficial electrification,” ReVision Energy wants to install electric vehicle charging stations in New Hampshire, ultimately powering them with their specialty: solar or another type of renewable energy.

It’s a broad, long-term vision for the company, which installs solar energy systems for residences and businesses, along with other energy-efficiency applications. Headquartered in South Portland, Maine, ReVision has two offices in New Hampshire (Brentwood and Enfield) and offices in Montville, Maine, and North Andover, Mass.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

