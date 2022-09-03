Seacoast New Hampshire and southern Maine’s hospitals have felt the strain of the national health-care shortage, which experts say has been badly exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.
Demand for jobs has risen substantially, forcing area hospitals to resort to expensive travel nurses while cutting costs and reconsidering how they manage their staffing.
At York Hospital, staff in the Emergency Department have been hit with a high volume of patients as the summer season brings an influx of tourists, according to Chief Human Resources Officer Mary Celia O’Neil. She said staff have been asked to move from one clinical area to another based on need as they face a demand she called “beyond what was expected.”
“We are not immune to the impact of the current climate of staffing shortfalls,” O’Neil said. “We are constantly adjusting our staffing levels to meet patient needs on any given day.”
The United States could see a deficit of 200,000 to 450,000 registered nurses for direct patient care by 2025, a study by McKinsey and Company shows, while the Association of Medical Colleges said this year the nation could face a shortage of 37,800 to 124,000 physicians by 2034. Factors ranging from worker burnout to a growing older population in need of care have been cited, made worse by the pandemic.
COVID-19 creates historic time in health care
“We’ve been through one of the most challenging times in American health care, certainly in 100 years,” said Steve Ahnen, president and CEO of the N.H. Hospital Association. “That has added increased stress on the workforce.”
Ahnen said the health care industry was dealing with a staffing shortage before the pandemic, but that COVID-19 compounded that problem. He said in 2019, a nursing shortage had caused a vacancy rate of 9 percent. By 2022, that had increased to 18 percent, he said.
Ahnen said the shortages are happening in positions throughout the health care network, not just nurses. He said positions like nursing assistants, anesthetists, speech therapists and respiratory therapists have also seen shortages, the latter being critical in the COVID-19 pandemic given the nature of the disease.
At Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, a shortage of CT techs recently resulted in its emergency room going on diversion status, according to spokesperson Ellen Miller. Diversion is when a facility directs ambulances to other hospitals because of capacity issues. Miller said Frisbie has since filled those vacancies and is no longer in diversion status.
The shortage is visible in disciplines outside the hospital, like long-term care facilities. Ahnen said this has led to patients ready to be discharged but remaining in the hospital until their next facility is able to free a bed. This prolongs the time it takes for patients to receive initial care, he said.
“We’re seeing this all across the spectrum,” Ahnen said.
Health care providers need to innovate
To live with the shortage, hospitals had to adjust how they manage their staffing.
“We’ve had to be very innovative with roles,” said Sheila Woolley, chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover. She said the hospital has had to cut costs throughout, finding savings in places like the coffee shop that now closes early due to a lack of staff. Those amenities are important to patients, too, she said.
Hospitals have been relying on traveling nurses hired through agencies to work for a certain number of months before moving on to another location. Ahnen said hospital spending on travelers rose from about 7 percent of labor costs to more than 12 percent this year.
“That’s just unsustainable for an organization who, one of their largest expenditures is on staff,” Ahnen said.
Schools still serve as an important pipeline for students entering the workforce. In September, Great Bay Community College will bring its 27th cohort of students into its medical assistant program since opening the program in 2015. Students range in age from 19 to their 50s.
“I am starting a new chapter in my life,” said Lauri Smith, 58, of York, who is enrolled in the program. “I have a whole other lifetime left.”
The demand for workers is still far ahead of the supply of students, according to program leaders. They said historically more than 90 percent of Great Bay students are employed immediately after completing the program, and that number is higher now because of demand and historically low unemployment rates.
“The demand for medical assistants far outstrips the supply,” said Bruce Vance, program manager for health care programs at Great Bay’s Business and Training Center.
Hospitals have resorted to more incentives in attracting workers. O’Neil said York Hospital has been offering sign-on bonuses and shift incentives.
Ahnen said Gov. Chris Sununu also helped hospitals with an executive order in December 2020 to allow senior nursing students to be temporarily licensed to work in hospitals under the supervision of experienced staff members. Those temporary licenses were made permanent by the Legislature shortly after. Ahnen said that eligibility for early licensure should apply to other positions in the medical field as well, like respiratory therapists.
“We really need to think about expanding that to other disciplines,” Ahnen said.
Hospital advocates pushing for more help
Ahnen said the state association will continue to lobby for action to help the health care industry, like for Congress to replenish the relief fund that was used to aid hospitals early in the pandemic. He also said it will also be important for Congress to study the cost of travelers’ agencies on the industry, noting the rates being charged are higher than ever.
“I’m always optimistic,” Ahnen said, “And hopeful we can do all the things we need to do to make sure that our hospitals and health care systems have the tools and resources they need to care for patients.”
Meanwhile, Woolley said staff at Wentworth-Douglass are ready to continue their hard work. Woolley said they just hired 30 new graduate nurses this year who are now in orientation. They will be ready to work in early October, and Woolley said the hospital will bring in adjunct staff to help them understand different roles.
As the shortage continues, she said, workers like the incoming class will continue finding ways of getting by with fewer numbers.
“We’re going to have to make some changes in the way we provide care to continue to provide exceptional care and maintain cost,” Wooley said. “It’s not going to be business as usual.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.