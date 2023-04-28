LEBANON — School-based dental clinics in the Upper Valley are ramping up again after hiatuses related to the COVID-19 pandemic and staffing challenges.

Upper Valley Smiles, a program operated by Lebanon’s Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital, is poised to visit 11 schools across the region this academic year, which is up from just four last year. Meanwhile, the South Royalton-based HealthHub is slated to visit schools in about a dozen towns in the White River valley once this year, and the board president is hopeful the organization will reach more children and adults next year.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

