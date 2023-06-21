A Salem man is the latest New Hampshire resident to face charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Richard Zachary Ackerman was arrested on Sunday and makes his initial appearance in federal court in Concord Tuesday. According to an affidavit, he allegedly stole a helmet from a member of law enforcement and threw a water bottle that struck another officer. He also allegedly bragged in a text message sent shortly after the riot that he had taken the helmet.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

