Talesha Saint-Marc

Talesha Saint-Marc, an attorney with Bernstein Shur, has been selected as a Magistrate Judge for New Hampshire’s federal court.

 Jason Levasseur / Bernstein Shur

Talesha Saint-Marc has been selected to serve as a federal magistrate judge in New Hampshire. She’s the first Black person to serve on the federal bench in the state, according to a court spokesperson.

Saint-Marc is a graduate of Franklin Pierce College, and studied law at Northeastern University. According to her online biography, she clerked for New Hampshire Supreme Court Associate Justice Carol Ann Conboy, as well as the state’s Superior Court. She’s currently a shareholder at Bernstein Shur, focusing on labor and employment law.

