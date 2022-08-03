A treatment system that’s meant to minimize the toxic PFAS chemicals emitted by the Saint-Gobain manufacturing facility in Merrimack is broken, and the company has stopped some of its manufacturing work until it is fixed.

Saint-Gobain’s regenerative thermal oxidizer (or RTO) failed last Monday, when its fan shut down unexpectedly. After some repairs, the company restarted the system on Thursday, but the fan failed again Friday morning.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

