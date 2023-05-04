Former President Donald Trump is slated to visit Saint Anselm College in Manchester next week to participate in a town hall discussion organized by CNN.

The event is prompting the college to justify the decision to host Trump, with the school president issuing an open letter on the matter this week. Last fall, Saint Anselm College scuttled an event featuring Rudy Guiliani, Trump’s personal attorney, on the grounds that Giuliani’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election on Trump’s behalf undermined democracy.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

