DOVER — Loved ones are mourning the loss of Lisa Stanley Rocheleau of Rochester, who died Thursday, more than a week after being shot in the head. Court documents indicate Haydee Rivera-Nadeau of Somersworth allegedly shot Rocheleau shortly after a breakup in their relationship.

Rocheleau died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital after 11 days in the intensive care unit, according to Cathy Barton, her partner at the time of her death. Rocheleau was 54. She was shot May 1 at the Professional Arts Centre office building at 40 Winter St. in Rochester, the home of Action Title Services, the business she owned and operated.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative.

