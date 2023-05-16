DOVER — Loved ones are mourning the loss of Lisa Stanley Rocheleau of Rochester, who died Thursday, more than a week after being shot in the head. Court documents indicate Haydee Rivera-Nadeau of Somersworth allegedly shot Rocheleau shortly after a breakup in their relationship.
Rocheleau died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital after 11 days in the intensive care unit, according to Cathy Barton, her partner at the time of her death. Rocheleau was 54. She was shot May 1 at the Professional Arts Centre office building at 40 Winter St. in Rochester, the home of Action Title Services, the business she owned and operated.
“This is hard, very hard,” Barton said Friday.
Authorities allege Rivera-Nadeau, 65, fled to the area of Charlotte in Mecklenburg County, N.C., after shooting Rocheleau. Rivera-Nadeau was arrested May 3 in North Carolina, waived extradition to New Hampshire, and appeared via video Friday in Strafford County Superior Court, where she waived arraignment.
Rivera-Nadeau agreed to remain in jail, though she retains the right to ask for an evidentiary hearing at which potential release on bail would be considered by a judge. Friday, Judge Mark Howard accepted the agreement. Joachim Barth, assistant county attorney, objected.
Barton described her beloved Lisa as having the biggest heart in the world.
“She was the kindest, most generous, loving soul ever,” Barton said. “There is no one she knew who she hadn’t helped out in some way.”
Barton and a large group of supporters in court appeared with shirts labeled “Lisa’s Army” on the back and “No One Fights Alone” on the front.
Police state they learned from Rocheleau’s sons she had a relationship with Rivera-Nadeau that had recently ended, that Stanley Rocheleau had begun a new relationship and Rivera-Nadeau was upset by it.
Video surveillance cameras in Professional Arts Centre building show Rivera-Nadeau entering the building at 6:39 a.m. on May 1, the day of the shooting, carrying a white bag and leaving at 7:16 a.m. without the bag, police allege in court documents.
A 2017 Gray Honda Pilot, registered to Rivera-Nadeau’s business in Dover, Haydee’s Pest Free Management Inc., was observed in the rear parking lot by a building maintenance employee, the document states. The employee told police he saw Rocheleau arrive, and soon after, a woman who was later identified as Rivera-Nadeau, the documents state.
An employee of Rivera-Nadeau told police they received a call from Rivera-Nadeau at 7:45 a.m. on May 1, shortly after Rivera-Nadeau allegedly left the building.
“I love you,” Rivera-Nadeau told the employee, according to the court documents. “I’m sorry. I am going away. Please take care of my dog.”
Rochester police responded at 11:44 a.m. to the Professional Art Centre, after receiving a 911 call reporting an unresponsive woman. Officer Jonathan Marshall found Rocheleau in office 306A. There was no sign of forced entry, police state.
The next day, Rivera-Nadeau allegedly told a friend the shooting was not intentional.
Rivera-Nadeau told her “it was an accident. That she didn’t mean to hurt anyone and had gone to Stanley Rocheleau’s to drop off a plant. She said they had gotten into an argument, and at some point, she had the gun in her hand — and it clicked,” the friend told Rochester police detectives.
Rivera-Nadeau allegedly said Rocheleau had “started toward her, the gun went off and hit Lisa in the head.” She said she got scared and ran and stated police will not believe it was an accident, according to the friend.
The friend said Rivera-Nadeau made comments about who could have her assets and asked if Rocheleau was dead.
Police said they learned from Nadeau-Rivera’s son that she carries a handgun police say is consistent with the wound to Stanley Rocheleau’s forehead.
Rivera-Nadeau was charged initially with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and attempted second-degree murder, as well as being a fugitive from justice. The case is now in the hands of the state attorney general’s office, which could elevate the charges.
“We are actively investigating with our law enforcement partners at the Rochester Police Department and the Strafford County Attorney’s Office and have no further update at this time,” the AG’s office said in a prepared statement Friday.
Eliana Forciniti, the public defender representing Rivera-Nadeau, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Money being raised to help family
Stanley Rocheleau is survived by three sons, Eric, Adam and Cameron. Her mother had recently died.
A Gofundme page has been set up to help the family defray medical expenses. It had raised $10,000 by Friday morning.
“She was in the ICU for 11 days,” Barton said. “The expenses will be astronomical. That’s the last thing those boys need to be thinking about right now.”
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.