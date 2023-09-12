New Hampshire applies more salt to its roads in the winter than the majority of the country, as do most New England states. And it doesn’t just disappear. Some people end up drinking it.

A public water supply well owned by the Merrimack Village District had to be officially taken offline earlier this year because it was “so adversely impaired” by increasing sodium and chloride concentrations over the last three decades — as a result of salt contamination of streams, rivers, ponds, lakes, and wetlands within the watershed area.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.