More motorcyclists died on New Hampshire roads in 2022 than in any year in recent memory as overall fatal traffic accidents rose sharply, but the state bucked national trends by seeing no rise in pedestrian and bicyclist deaths.

According to the N.H. Department of Safety, 31 operators and one passenger died in motorcycle crashes last year. That’s the highest number of deaths dating back to 2012, when the state’s current tallying system began.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

