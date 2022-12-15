Last year, a Webster couple won a first amendment award for uncovering wrongdoing in their small town that led to the resignation of town treasurer Bruce Johnson. Through multiple right-to-know requests, they revealed that the town had quietly sold Johnson town property valued at $44,000 for just $7,000.

After fighting the public records request, the town turned over more than 100 pages of documents that revealed Johson had violated a town policy barring public officials from “certain private dealings.” He was charged with a misdemeanor and fined $1,200.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

