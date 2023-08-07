NEWPORT — Hunter Rieseberg may no longer be working as Newport’s town manager, but he’s still getting paid to do the job. Rieseberg was unexpectedly separated from town service on July 10, 2023. In making the announcement, the Board of Selectmen would only say his time as town manager had come to an end. No details regarding his departure were disclosed, though they were known at the time. This led to speculation that Rieseberg had been fired, which board Chairman Barry Connell vigorously disputed in an interview with the Eagle Times at the time.
The Eagle Times has since obtained a “separation from employment agreement” signed by Rieseberg and Connell on July 10. The document discloses that the board had received a “Letter of Resignation/Retirement” from Rieseberg on June 15, announcing his last day would be Jan. 1, 2024. That information had not been made public.
It appears as if the board wanted an earlier exit, with the document stating the board believed it was “in the best interest” of the town to pursue Rieseberg’s replacement “much earlier than the previously referenced date.” To that end, the separation agreement was “a good faith compromise” undertaken to resolve the matter “in a mutually satisfactory manner.”
In accepting the agreement at its July 10 meeting, the board agreed that “Mr. Rieseberg shall have no further obligations and/or work assignments … effective immediately.” In addition, the board agreed to pay Rieseberg “based upon his current rate of compensation, including ICMA retirement contributions, as Newport Town Manager … the remainder of his 2023 salary …”
Rieseberg’s biweekly pay, before deductions, such as retirement and taxes, is $6,640. That means he will be paid approximately $79,680 by year’s end.
Following his original last day of Jan. 1, 2024, Rieseberg will also be paid for his “earned vacation time or other earned benefits,” which includes personal time. As of July 10, he had accrued 216 vacation hours and 48 hours of personal time. Using his hourly pay rate of $80.50, the Eagle Times calculates he will receive an additional gross payout of $21,252, bringing his total payout to approximately $101,000.
Rieseberg was also allowed to buy his cell work cellphone from the town and keep the number.
In exchange for his continued pay, the agreement requires Rieseberg to “make himself available for occasional consultation (e.g. telephone calls, remote meetings, etc.) with Town administration on any municipal matters pending upon the execution of this Agreement until Jan. 1, 2024.”
The town and Rieseberg agreed not to pursue any legal actions involving the separation of service, as part of the deal. In addition, the town agreed to notify Rieseberg of any Right to Know requests made about the agreement under RSA 91-A and to further inform him if it decided to provide the requested information, for the purpose of providing him the opportunity to challenge the request in court.
Under the agreement, Rieseberg is free to pursue other employment.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.