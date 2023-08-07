NEWPORT — Hunter Rieseberg may no longer be working as Newport’s town manager, but he’s still getting paid to do the job. Rieseberg was unexpectedly separated from town service on July 10, 2023. In making the announcement, the Board of Selectmen would only say his time as town manager had come to an end. No details regarding his departure were disclosed, though they were known at the time. This led to speculation that Rieseberg had been fired, which board Chairman Barry Connell vigorously disputed in an interview with the Eagle Times at the time.

The Eagle Times has since obtained a “separation from employment agreement” signed by Rieseberg and Connell on July 10. The document discloses that the board had received a “Letter of Resignation/Retirement” from Rieseberg on June 15, announcing his last day would be Jan. 1, 2024. That information had not been made public.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

