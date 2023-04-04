WILTON — After review by both the state Department of Environmental Services and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, it has been determined that a potential brownfield site in Wilton isn’t a source of contamination.

Brownfields are sites with the potential for redevelopment, but which may contain hazardous materials from previous uses, such as industrial business. The site, located on Forest Road behind the Wilton Police Department, is commonly known as the Abbott Memorial Trust site, and is known to have drums of sodium cyanide and furnace boxes buried on it, encased in concrete. The Abbott Machine Co., a manufacturer who owned the land in the 1960s, disposed of the sodium cyanide solution salts on the property.

