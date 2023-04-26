Mike Pride

Concord Monitor editor Mike Pride leads an editorial board interview with presidential candidate Barack Obama.

Mike Pride, whose love of language, gift for leadership and devotion to journalism lifted the Concord Monitor to national prominence during his quarter century as editor, died Monday in the company of his family in Florida. He was 76 and succumbed to a longstanding blood disorder.

Throughout his working life, Pride read voraciously and wrote unceasingly. He kept a daily journal for almost 40 years, crafted hundreds of columns for the Monitor and national publications, and authored, co-authored or edited eight books. The nine years he spent as a Pulitzer Prize board member beginning in 1999 marked the pinnacle of his career, and he came out of retirement to serve as administrator of the prizes for three years beginning in 2014.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

