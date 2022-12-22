A new program is meant to provide additional assistance to Granite Staters as energy rates for home heat and power are soaring. But with the heating season underway, the program has not yet opened and is not yet providing payments to residents in the state who aren’t covered by permanent heat assistance programs.

That’s prompted concern from advocates and residents in critical need of assistance who are facing imminent fuel payments. The program was designed to provide one-time assistance of $200 toward electric bills and $450 toward heating fuel payments to people earning between 60 and 75 percent of state median income. But advocates say the state Department of Energy hasn’t provided information to the public about when the program will open and when they can expect the assistance.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

