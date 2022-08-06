Public health experts have long advocated for approaches to health care that meet people where they’re at. Now, a group of New England researchers and medical professionals are exploring how this approach might help reduce rates of hepatitis C among rural residents who use intravenous drugs.

For the past few months, Baystate Health, Tufts University School of Medicine and the Hanover-based health-care startup Better Life Partners have been running a mobile health van offering medical care and blood testing at syringe-exchange sites along the Connecticut River Valley.

