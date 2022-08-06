Public health experts have long advocated for approaches to health care that meet people where they’re at. Now, a group of New England researchers and medical professionals are exploring how this approach might help reduce rates of hepatitis C among rural residents who use intravenous drugs.
For the past few months, Baystate Health, Tufts University School of Medicine and the Hanover-based health-care startup Better Life Partners have been running a mobile health van offering medical care and blood testing at syringe-exchange sites along the Connecticut River Valley.
If someone tests positive for hepatitis C at one of the sites, they will be randomly steered toward one of two paths for follow-up care. Half will be offered a telehealth appointment from the van and quick access to treatment. The other half will be referred out to the more traditional health-care system to schedule their own appointment.
Researchers aim to enroll about 220 participants and compare how each group of patients stick with their treatment plans. Depending on funding, they hope to track patients for several years and also look at rates of reinfection.
While the hypothesis is that the group receiving telehealth care will have better health outcomes, Dr. David de Gijsel, one of the physicians working on the research, sees the trial as “the same as running a controlled trial for a new drug.”
In that case, “the hypothesis [supported by preliminary data] is that treatment is better than placebo, but only a randomized trial can prove that,” said de Gijsel, who also serves as Better Life Partners’ chief health officer.
If his hypothesis holds, he hopes it will help to convince policymakers and “health care providers that providing telemedicine and not requiring people to come to the office is a safe and effective way” to provide care.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
