New Hampshire Republican leaders said they won’t comply with demands a key Democratic National Committee panel outlined Friday as a condition of allowing the state to go second in the next Democratic presidential primary.

Republican leaders said New Hampshire will preserve its long-held tradition of holding the nation’s first presidential primary — even if that defies the calendar approved by the DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee Friday. That means the state would hold an “outlaw” primary, in the eyes of the DNC, and face consequences like losing its delegates at the Democratic National Convention.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

