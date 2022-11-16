CONCORD — The results of Tuesday’s recount chipped away at an already small Republican advantage in the New Hampshire House, leaving the party with 201 seats to Democrats’ 199.

Another New Hampshire House seat has flipped from a Republican to a Democrat following a recount. With more than a dozen recounts left to go, this shrinks the Republicans’ majority to just two seats.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

