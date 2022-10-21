As New Hampshire lawmakers look ahead to a new slate of education laws next year, some are pushing to give school boards a more central role.

Representatives on the House Education Committee grappled with a bill this month that would require school boards to approve textbooks and classroom content, draft policies allowing parental review of textbooks and reading lists, and conduct annual surveys measuring parental satisfaction.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.