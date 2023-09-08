When adjusted for inflation, the average hourly wage in New Hampshire over the last 12 months is lower than it was in 2021. For every unemployed person, there are more than three unfilled jobs, due in part to limited affordable housing and child care. Workers 55 and older are increasingly saying they no longer want to work.

Those are some of the findings in the N.H. Fiscal Policy Institute’s latest analysis of the state’s economy, released last week. While the state has invested heavily in housing and child care, the institute said it won’t be enough.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

