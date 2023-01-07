For decades, the fossil fuel and plastics industries have pushed for “advanced recycling,” a technology that could be used to break down single-use plastics, but a report by an environmental non-profit says the effort is more gimmick than science.

The report, “Loopholes, Injustice, and the ‘Advanced Recycling’ Myth,” published by Kevin Budris, senior counsel and program director of Just Zero, says producing less plastic is a better solution than costly lobbying campaigns for recycling technologies that negatively impact the environment.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

