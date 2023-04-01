Shoring up the announcement last year that the skilled trades workforce is one of New Hampshire’s “Seven to Save” historic resources, a newly released report conducted by the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension provides a deeper understanding of the extent of the need.

According to the report, “Understanding and Advancing the Preservation Trades,” there are severe workforce shortages in plastering, masonry, carpentry, materials conservation, decorative finishes, windows and iron work across the Northeast.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

