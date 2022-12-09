A new report says the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated economic disparities and safety concerns for women in New Hampshire.

The report, published by the New Hampshire Women’s Foundation, says the state’s domestic violence shelters and sexual violence organizations saw increased demand. Additionally, hotline centers saw a 15 percent uptick in calls in 2020 and 2021 compared to 2018 and 2019. Women represented 92 percent of the clients at local crisis centers between Oct. 2020 and Sept. 2021.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

