Since the pandemic, women have left the workforce at a higher rate than men, in part because there continues to be a shortage of affordable child care, according to a new report from the N.H. Fiscal Policy Institute. In addition, the industries that have a higher percentage of female workers are recovering more slowly than those with more men, such as construction, the report said.

The report provides the latest picture of the state’s workforce shortage and identifies opportunities to use federal pandemic aid to mitigate employment barriers, particularly for low- and moderate-income residents.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

