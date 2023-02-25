20230225-BIZ-GSNC Foreign investment

Kirsten Chambers-Taylor, center, regional director for the United Kingdom’s Department for Business and Trade, fields a question during a panel discussion at the fifth annual Foreign Direct Investment Forum. Panel members include PSU professor of economics Chen Wu, left, and BEA Business Development Manager Mark Laliberte.

 Scott Merrill / Business N.H. Magazine

In 2022, nearly 180 foreign companies headquartered in 23 foreign countries had over 360 subsidiaries operating across 50 industries in each of the 10 counties in the Granite State. The plurality of foreign-owned subsidiaries (28 percent) is in the finance and insurance industry. While about 75 percent of these companies are operating in the state’s most populous counties in the south, Hillsborough and Rockingham, there is potential for growth in foreign manufacturing investment in the North Country.

Those were among the findings discussed by business leaders and academics who gathered at Plymouth State University on Feb. 16 for the fifth annual Foreign Direct Investment Forum. The forum explored a report on FDI in New Hampshire. The event was a partnership between PSU, the N.H. Department of Business and Economic Affairs and the World Affairs Council of New Hampshire.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

