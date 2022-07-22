A federal Oct. 2024 deadline requires all water providers to inventory their service lines containing lead. But state officials worry that small water providers will struggle to meet the deadline and are requesting funding to complete inventories on their behalf.

That request will appear before lawmakers at the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee today, with the Department of Environmental Services requesting to use $4 million in federal relief to hire consultants who can locate lead pipelines in the state’s aging water systems.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.