Republican Larry Gagne won the Manchester Ward 6 House seat in a second recount completed Tuesday evening.

The seat had flipped from Gagne to Democrat Maxine Mosley in an initial recount completed last week. But on Thursday, Secretary of State David Scanlan said the first recount didn’t appear to have included all votes, prompting Mosley along with Sen. Donna Soucy to file a lawsuit attempting to block Scanlan from continuing the recount.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.