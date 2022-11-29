CONCORD — New Hampshire’s Ballot Law Commission upheld the outcomes of two contested recounts in House races on Monday, which means a near partisan split when the legislature convenes next week. Republicans will hold 201 House seats; Democrats 198, with one race tied.

The commission took up several appeals related to recounts of contested races for the state legislature, affirming earlier rulings on challenged ballots by Secretary of State David Scanlan —including his request to count 27 absentee ballots not tallied on election night in a race for a House seat currently held by Brentwood Republican, Melissa Litchfield

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

