New Hampshire casinos donated more than $17.7 million from games of chance to charities in 2022.

New Hampshire’s casino industry — 14 charitable gaming halls across the state and counting — is experiencing significant growth, with revenues reaching new heights year after year.

Casinos grossed $54 million in 2022, which is about $10 million more than was taken in 2021, an increase of 24 percent, according to a Monitor analysis.

