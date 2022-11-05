CONWAY — N.H. Secretary of State David Scanlan is predicting a record voter turnout for a midterm general election Tuesday.

“I’m predicting 591,000 votes will be cast,” Scanlan said by phone Friday. “This will surpass the previous record of four years ago when we had 580,000 (ballots counted).”

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org

