The U.S. Supreme Court is going to decide a case that will provide guidance on when actions that might otherwise be trademark infringement are afforded First Amendment protection as artistic or expressive speech. The case involves Jack Daniel’s whiskey and the maker of a dog toy shaped like a liquor bottle sold under the name Bad Spaniels.

Broadly speaking, a trademark is anything that is used to communicate where goods or services come from. The name of a restaurant is a trademark. So is the logo on a piece of clothing. Trademark rights can even extend to product shapes so long as the shape signifies where the product comes from.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org. This story originally appeared in the N.H. Business Review.

