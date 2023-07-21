With New Hampshire still reeling from intense rains and floods, state officials are now warning people that the water in their private wells and local swimming areas could be unsafe.

About half of New Hampshire residents rely on wells as their primary water source. Brandon Kernen, with the drinking water division at the N.H. Department of Environmental Services, said if flood waters reached the inside of your well, you should not consume the water until it gets tested for potential contaminants.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

