In 2020, Joshua Leavitt and Pierre Rogers applied for at least $5 million in federal pandemic funds to help seven businesses. They were indicted for bank fraud at the end of June 2022.

In August 2021, the U.S. attorney’s office in New Hampshire charged Michael Rosa and George Adyns for fraud related to two companies. Adyns pleaded guilty in May.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

