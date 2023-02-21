Radon map
LEBANON — Wells in portions of Canaan and Enfield have a high chance of containing unsafe levels of radon, a radioactive gas, according to a new study from the United States Geological Survey. Areas of Hanover and Lebanon are also at an elevated risk, too.

Radon, which is naturally occurring, has no taste, smell or color. Breathing radon for an extended period of time raises the risk of lung cancer.

Frances Mize is a Report for America corps member.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

