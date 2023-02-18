Wilber in April

Former N.H. State Trooper Haden Wilber testifies before the N.H. Personnel Appeals Board during a hearing in April over his termination from State Police.

 Paul Cuno-Booth / Granite State News Collaborative

Robyn White was driving north on I-95 one afternoon in February 2017 when a New Hampshire state trooper pulled her over in Portsmouth. The trooper, Haden Wilber, arrested her after allegedly finding a small amount of heroin residue.

He also had a hunch that she had additional drugs hidden on her person. White insisted she didn’t. Days later, Wilber charged her with smuggling illegal narcotics into a jail.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

