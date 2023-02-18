Robyn White was driving north on I-95 one afternoon in February 2017 when a New Hampshire state trooper pulled her over in Portsmouth. The trooper, Haden Wilber, arrested her after allegedly finding a small amount of heroin residue.
He also had a hunch that she had additional drugs hidden on her person. White insisted she didn’t. Days later, Wilber charged her with smuggling illegal narcotics into a jail.
The case soon fell apart.
White spent 13 days in jail. That time included a strip-search, two electronic body scans and days in a “dry cell” where corrections officers could monitor whether she passed anything. Wilber claimed the jail staff told him the scans showed contraband, though later testimony and other evidence would suggest they were inconclusive. No drugs were found on White during her time in custody.
Before her release, police brought White to a hospital, where she was forced to undergo an invasive pelvic and rectal search. Nothing was found.
“I thought it was complete horses--t, but [Wilber] and his supervisor don’t want to hear that they’re doing anything wrong,” a State Police sergeant, Melissa Robles, wrote in an April 2017 email to a prosecutor who had asked her opinion on the case.
Prosecutors eventually dropped all charges, after determining Wilber had no legal basis to detain White, question her and search her car after the initial stop.
The case would ultimately lead to a six-figure settlement with White and get Wilber fired, after an internal investigation revealed other damning facts — including that he illegally searched White’s phone without a warrant and allegedly misled investigators. (Wilber has denied lying.)
Today, it’s at the center of a legal battle with high stakes for the future of police transparency in New Hampshire. On Tuesday, the state Supreme Court heard arguments about whether the public has a right to view internal records of police misconduct, stemming from the ACLU of New Hampshire’s pursuit of additional material about Wilber.
The ACLU has said those records could reveal more about how State Police supervised Wilber — as well as the workings of the specialized drug-interdiction unit he served on, the Mobile Enforcement Team (MET), which has a history of aggressively using traffic stops to look for drugs.
State Police have condemned Wilber’s actions in the White case, while defending the MET’s practices more broadly. But Wilber’s botched arrest of White was not the only MET case dropped in that period due to constitutional violations, an investigation by the Granite State News Collaborative found.
The Collaborative identified at least 17 vehicle stops the Mobile Enforcement Team made between late 2016 and early 2020 that judges or prosecutors later threw out because of illegal searches and seizures. At least nine involved a car with a Black or Latino occupant.
According to court documents and internal prosecution records, troopers have unlawfully prolonged roadside detentions, expanded what should have been brief traffic stops into drug investigations without cause and illegally stopped cars for things that don’t violate New Hampshire law, like having an air freshener dangling from the rear-view mirror.
That includes at least six stops by Wilber and five by another MET trooper, Timothy Berky. Both Wilber and Berky have also been sued by drivers alleging the troopers violated their rights during vehicle stops.
“They’re losing cases because of these individuals violating people’s constitutional rights,” said Buzz Scherr, a law professor at the University of New Hampshire and former public defender. “ … You don’t regularly see out of a single department, or a unit, this kind of consistent misbehavior.”
N.H. State Police issued a new policy for the MET in 2021, but the Department of Safety, which includes the agency, declined to answer specific questions about the unit’s current practices, oversight and use of pretextual traffic stops. The department has also declined multiple interview requests.
Wilber declined to comment through an attorney.
“The N.H. State Police is proud of its efforts to combat the presence of illegal drugs in our communities, in our schools and within our homes, and we will continue to collaborate with our prosecutorial partners and the Office of the Attorney General to ensure that best practices are maintained,” Tyler Dumont, a spokesman for the Department of Safety, said in a written statement.
‘To the absolute max’
Wilber was one of the first troopers assigned to the MET after it formed in 2015. During an administrative hearing last year — part of his unsuccessful attempt to appeal his firing — Wilber said the unit was encouraged to use minor traffic violations as pretexts to stop cars and look for drugs.
In an interview with an internal investigator in 2021, Wilber said his immediate supervisor during his time with the MET, then-Sgt. Mark Hall, wanted troopers to make as many arrests as possible. Wilber said Hall encouraged them “to push the envelope and get drug seizures.”
“I mean pushing it to the absolute max, like that fine line of what you’re lawfully allowed to do and what you’re not,” Wilber said.
Police around the country have used traffic stops as a tool to look for drugs and guns for decades. But legal scholars and civil-rights advocates have long criticized such tactics as arbitrary and prone to racial bias. Some law enforcement agencies around the country have been moving away from the practice.
Studies have found officers disproportionately stop and search Black and Latino drivers when making those types of stops. Researchers say that’s not just due to conscious racial profiling. Officers are also more susceptible to implicit biases when they decide whom to stop based on vague suspicions, rather than obvious traffic-safety concerns.
Research also shows the vast majority of those stops end up ensnaring innocent drivers. Those arbitrary-seeming encounters can leave drivers humiliated and unsettled, erode trust in law enforcement, contribute to racial disparities in arrests and sometimes escalate into violence.
The Department of Safety has often touted the MET’s drug seizures, saying it’s intercepted more than 100 kilos of fentanyl, cocaine and meth since 2015 — though it’s unclear how much of that resulted from pretextual stops based on generalized suspicions, as opposed to acting on specific intelligence or as part of a larger drug operation.
But most of the unit’s stops haven’t found drugs. Between 2016 and 2020, according to data obtained by the ACLU-NH and shared with the Collaborative, the MET made 1,284 arrests, but stopped more than 6,600 cars — suggesting more than 80 percent of the unit’s stops found no evidence of a crime.
Pretextual stops are legal under the state and federal constitutions. But when officers use stops to explore suspicions that “may be completely unfounded,” they’re more likely to detain someone too long without cause or take other steps that exceed the bounds of the law, said Christy Lopez, a professor at Georgetown Law and former official in the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division.
“You’re just fishing,” she added. “And in that fishing, you might easily cast your rod, your line, a bit too far.”
Evidence concealed, charges dropped
Wilber crossed that line repeatedly, according to records viewed by the Collaborative.
When the Rockingham County Attorney’s Office decided to drop the case against White — the woman Wilber had stopped in February 2017 — the case’s prosecutor, Aaron Dristiliaris, explained to Wilber that he’d unlawfully expanded the stop without reasonable suspicion.
The prosecutor would later tell a State Police investigator he “vividly remembered” Wilber “being very upset and disagreeing with him over the issues.”
During the administrative hearing last year, Wilber said Rockingham County prosecutors were routinely declining to prosecute Mobile Enforcement Team drug arrests around that time because of what they viewed as constitutional violations.
Wilber said that he and his supervisors saw the problem not as the MET’s conduct during vehicle stops, but insufficiently aggressive prosecutors. “That was kind of my opinion, and what I was informed through, just, leadership with the Mobile Enforcement Team,” he said.
The White case wasn’t the only time Wilber refused to listen when prosecutors told him he had violated the law.
In November 2017, he stopped a car and found a half-kilo of heroin/fentanyl. Two months later, prosecutors decided to drop all charges. In a January 2018 memo, Assistant County Attorney Ryan C. Ollis wrote that Wilber had no lawful basis to stop the car — and even if he had, he then illegally expanded the scope of the stop without justification when he had the driver get out of his vehicle for questioning.
“Trooper Wilber disagrees and demanded case law” showing he was wrong, Ollis wrote.
Judges suppressed the evidence from at least four more of Wilber’s vehicle stops between October 2016 and February 2018 — including two stops he made just weeks after Ollis’ memo. In each case, they determined Wilber either illegally stopped the car or illegally expanded the scope of the stop without cause.
Another MET trooper, Michael Arteaga, made three stops in the span of one month in 2018 that judges or prosecutors later threw out.
All three involved Latino men in out-of-state cars whom Arteaga followed and stopped on I-95 after claiming to find them suspicious, in part, because they held the wheel at 10 and 2 and failed to glance in his direction — reasons that two different judges rejected as unconvincing.
One of those judges, Superior Court Judge Andrew Schulman, wrote in a critical 2019 ruling that the MET seemed to be pursuing an “extraordinary policy” of “what amounts to rolling spot checks based on hunches.”
Arteaga, now a sergeant in State Police’s Justice Information Bureau, did not respond to a request for comment.
Unlawful expansions
Mark Ramirez and his brother were driving a tractor-trailer filled with furniture and other items on I-95 one Friday in August 2019 when Trooper Timothy Berky pulled him over.
Ramirez, who owns a Houston-area trucking company, had a contract to transport the items for a wealthy client who was moving from Texas to Maine. Berky had Ramirez exit the truck and told him he wanted to search it, saying drugs were a big problem in New Hampshire.
Several other troopers joined Berky at the scene, including Wilber, who ran a drug-sniffing dog around the truck. According to police, the dog alerted to an odor of drugs. Ramirez, in a lawsuit he filed last year, says the dog didn’t alert. Troopers ultimately seized the truck to apply for a search warrant, holding it over the weekend.
The troopers found no evidence of a crime during their search, but damaged the truck and its cargo, including drilling holes in the gas tank, according to Ramirez’ lawsuit.
The lawsuit says Ramirez’ customer refused to pay because of the delay and damage to her property, costing him nearly $18,000, according to records. Between that, truck repairs, food and lodging while stuck in New Hampshire and other expenses, the lawsuit says the ordeal cost Ramirez more than $30,000.
The lawsuit accuses Berky of profiling Ramirez based on his Latino ethnicity, among other violations of his civil rights. It also alleges the Department of Safety’s leadership failed to properly train and supervise MET, resulting in a pattern of unlawful stops.
Berky, now a trooper in the State police Investigative Services Bureau, did not respond to an email requesting comment. Lawyers for the state have moved to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing, in part, that Berky acted lawfully during the stop and there’s no evidence of racial profiling.
But Berky has a track record of illegally expanding traffic stops into roadside investigations, according to court cases and prosecutorial records viewed by the Collaborative.
Judges suppressed evidence from at least three vehicle stops Berky made in 2018 and 2019 due to constitutional violations. Prosecutors dropped at least two more of his cases, from late 2019 and early 2020, for similar reasons.
In one March 2020 stop, Berky asked a Latino driver to get out of a car solely because he was “traveling from PA to ME in his sister in law’s vehicle with very little luggage, and that the passenger appeared overly nervous,” John Mara, a prosecutor in the Rockingham County Attorney’s Office, wrote in a June 2020 memo — not enough to justify the continued detention.
Prosecutors dropped all charges.
“I spoke with Sergeant Hall and Trooper Berky,” Mara wrote. “After discussing the issue and the multiple suppression orders similar to this we have received they are in agreement.”
Hall has since been promoted and is now a major in the State Police’s Operations Bureau. He did not respond to an emailed request for comment. State Police declined to answer specific questions about Hall’s supervision of the Mobile Enforcement Team.
“The US Attorney’s Office, the Office of our Attorney General and various County Attorney’s Offices are routinely consulted regarding constitutional compliance, status, prosecution and overall success of cases under their authority,” Dumont, the department spokesperson, said in a statement.
An updated policy
In June 2020, Gov. Chris Sununu convened a commission to consider police reforms in New Hampshire after the murder of George Floyd. Defense attorneys and racial justice advocates brought up State Police’s use of pretextual stops, saying they had concerns about racial bias and the implications for civil liberties.
In response to questions about constitutional violations — prompted by the rulings in Arteaga’s 2018 stops, which had been covered in the press — Department of Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn said those orders did not represent a wider pattern.
“Are we looking at systemic, pervasive problems here?” he said in one August 2020 meeting. “Or are we dealing with isolated events?”
Meanwhile, in October 2019, White filed a civil-rights lawsuit over her 2017 arrest, which prompted State Police to launch an internal investigation the following year.
The Department of Safety did not answer questions about whether it investigated Wilber’s actions at any point before White sued. During Wilber’s time on the Mobile Enforcement Team — including the year he stopped White — he consistently received glowing performance reviews, according to evidence presented during his employment appeal. In May 2019, State Police put him on camera for a celebratory profile of the MET on WMUR.
The launch of the internal probe resulted in at least one more of Wilber’s cases being dropped. In February 2019, Wilber had followed and stopped a Black man in his 20s after claiming to find it suspicious that his car was recently washed and polished.
Federal prosecutors initially pursued a drug case against the driver but dropped the charge on the eve of a hearing into the stop’s legality, after State Police informed them Wilber was under investigation.
State Police completed its investigation of Wilber in July 2021 and fired him the next month.
Around the same time, on July 28, 2021, State Police issued a policy specific to the Mobile Enforcement Team. Among other things, it brings the team under the control of the Narcotics Investigations Unit and requires periodic reviews of the MET’s cases with lawyers from the N.H. Attorney General’s Office. It also sets down specific rules for body-cavity searches and says all stops should be conducted “while scrupulously honoring the human and constitutional rights of those whom they come in contact.”
Dumont, the Department of Safety spokesperson, said Noyes assigned the MET to the narcotics unit “to accommodate increased requests for service” and creating a specific policy for it was “part of a larger effort to create, update and review Division policies.”
Dumont declined to answer repeated questions about whether state troopers are still making pretextual stops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.