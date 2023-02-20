LACONIA — The New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival will be held Halloween weekend, Oct. 27-28, and, notably, remain downtown. After a two-year pandemic-precipitated pause, and fundraising struggles last year that forced a scaled-back iteration, the street festival is returning to a two-day event.

“We believe this festival is really important to the vitality of our region,” said Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce President Karmen Gifford, who has organized the festival since 2016. “We’re really excited to bring it back to two days and to be downtown.”

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

