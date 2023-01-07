When he reached age 70, N.H. Supreme Court Justice Bob Lynn was forced to hang up his judicial robe. Now serving in the Statehouse as a representative from Windham, Lynn is seeking to raise the mandatory cap for other judges who reach septuagenarian status.

Under a proposed constitutional amendment sponsored by Lynn, a Republican, the mandatory retirement age for all state judges would be raised to 75.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.