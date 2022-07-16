PETERBOROUGH — The Old Stone Barn LLC is awaiting review from Peterborough’s Planning Board for its plans to build affordable workforce and adult housing in town.
Old Stone Barn LLC manager Eldon Munson met with the board Monday to discuss his plans to create a two-lot, 32-acre consolidated property for workforce and active-adult housing for residents 55 and older. The board did not vote to make a final decision on the proposed developments.
The 32-acre site is currently surrounded by wetlands, requiring a Conditional Use Permit and discussion with Peterborough’s Conservation Commission before further development.
Munson is looking to build upon the Stone Barn, located at 63 Old Street Road, and the adjacent property at 81 Old Street Road in Peterborough. The property was previously purchased for $400,000 in 2014 by the Peterborough Highland Farm LLC. Currently, the barn is listed for $1.9 million and is sale pending.
The plan is to create nine two-bedroom apartments in the barn, 24 more units attached to the wings of the barn and 34 cottages behind the property overlooking Mount Monadnock for adults 55 and older. In addition, developers are planning to install a roadway that runs in between 81 and 63 Old Street Road that leads to the active-adult housing, including three crossings along the way.
Munson said the Peterborough community is anxious for the development.
“There is strong support for senior housing in Peterborough,” said Munson. “There is a lack of housing right now, we believe senior housing is both desirable and needed.”
Developers are planning to build a pickleball court, outdoor patio, indoor fitness center and expand local trails, including the Cranberry Bog, for residents to enjoy. In addition, property maintenance, groundskeeping and snow removal will be provided for the tenants.
The barn is intended to be used as an “agrihood,” a space that combines residential living with agriculture to create a sustainable community, incorporating food production and outdoor recreation.
However, plans for the “agrihood” fell through despite town approval in 2018. The property was put back on the market last spring.
Munson said he is hoping to revamp the property and bring a new and modern approach to active-adult living.
“We are looking for an equally satisfying lifestyle and make it accessible to the activities on-site,” said Munson.
The Old Stone Barn LLC is planning to purchase the property at 81 Old Street Road to designate up to 15 affordable workforce houses to the community. Developers are still not certain about the cost of living in both adult and workforce housing. Nevertheless, future renters can expect to not pay more than 30 percent of their gross income on affordable housing, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Despite the anticipation for new and affordable housing in Peterborough, Munson said the project is far from over.
“It will be good-quality construction,” said Munson. “Because of the complexity of the project, we may have to wait for next spring.”
Peterborough Town Planner Danica Melone said the workforce and adult housing will be a great fit for the community.
“We are thrilled to see where this development goes, and how people will react to it,” said Melone.
Developers for the Stone Barn are planning to meet with the Conservation Commission for a site walk following the Planning Board’s preliminary hearing.
During the Planning Board discussion Monday, board members expressed concern that the development caters to residents 55 and older and excludes younger generations interested in moving to modern housing.
“I’m disappointed you’re going for only 55-plus,” said Chairwoman Stephanie Hurley.
Developers reassured the board that not all tenants of the active-adult and workforce housing have to be 55 and older. One member of each family must meet the age requirement to qualify for housing.
Charlie Hough, co-owner of Old Street’s Cranberry Meadow Farm Inn, expressed concerns about how the proposed 32-acre development will affect homes and businesses surrounding the barn.
“This is not Old Street Road, single-family homes… these are giant institutional [buildings] that are going to be here forever,” said Hough. “It doesn’t matter what you tell [the developers] to do, they are going to destroy this when they come through. It’s going to wreck this whole area.”
Currently, Munson and the developers have not conducted traffic or conservation studies to assess how the development will impact the wetlands and the surrounding properties.
Munson said addressing the conservation concerns are a priority for the developers.
“I’ll take the questions and suggestions to meet the expectations of board members and neighbors,” he said. We are fully prepared to take state recommendations.”
For Munson and the developers, the next step is to complete a site walk with the Conservation Commission to assess how the wetlands will be affected by the proposed housing development.
