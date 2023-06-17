As climate change and rising temperatures have put increasing stress on the maple syrup industry, a group of New England senators — including Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire — is sponsoring legislation to help the region’s syrup producers.

The proposal, which would increase funding for the federal maple support program to $30 million, would fund new research, education, natural resource sustainability and promotion for the industry.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

