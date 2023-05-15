New Hampshire homeowners can get a reprieve on property taxes through a state-run Low and Moderate Income Homeowners Property Tax Relief program.
Since 2002, the program, run by the N.H. Department of Revenue Administration, has distributed $47.5 million in relief to low-income homeowners across the state.
The property tax burden in New Hampshire puts them in the top 10 states across the nation, according to an April report from ATTOM, a national property data surveyor.
The effective property tax rate, essentially the average tax paid on the property’s value, can help analyze how much New Hampshire residents are paying in property taxes, compared to other states.
New Jersey has the highest effective rate at 1.79 percent. New Hampshire’s rate for 2022 at 1.28 percent, ranks seventh highest.
To qualify for assistance, single homeowners must make no more than $37,000 a year. For households with dual incomes, the cut-off is $47,000.
There is no prioritization with applications for assistance. Instead, they’re accepted on a rolling basis, according to Lindsey Stepp, the commissioner of the N.H. Department of Revenue Administration.
Home values must be below $220,000 as well. The last criteria is that the homeowner has resided in their property as of April 1, 2022.
Last year, $1.4 million was distributed in tax relief to almost 6,000 households, with no cap on the amount of relief provided.
