LACONIA — Almost 1,900 housing units, along with about 200,000 square feet of commercial office and retail space, would be part of a project envisioned on the site of the former Laconia State School.
Those details about a mixed-use development of the state-owned property were shared during a public presentation Wednesday evening.
More than 50 people, including state, county and city officials, turned out for the presentation about the plan, which a special committee is expected to recommend to the state’s Executive Council in the coming weeks.
A resort hotel and conference center, health care services, an entertainment venue and outdoor recreation amenities would also be part of what Troudy Vaughan of CBRE, the real estate firm charged with marketing the property, called a “self-sustaining village and an extension of the community.”
Vaughan said the developer intends to capitalize on the natural beauty of the 217-acre property, with at least 50 percent of land left as open space.
The housing units would include a variety of housing types — detached single-family residences, duplexes, triplexes and apartments — that would be accessible to people of “all income levels,” said Vaughan, a regional manager for CBRE’s Public Institutions and Educational Solutions Group.
The envisioned hotel would have 250 rooms, while the conference center would be large enough to accommodate gatherings of up to 1,000 people.
Health care uses might include an urgent care clinic, child care center, a pharmacy and a memory care facility, Vaughan said.
Mayor Andrew Hosmer said that even though the presentation was lacking in specifics, information that was given “checked a number of the boxes” regarding the city’s priorities for the future use of the property, including affordable housing, open space and recreation.
“We need to make sure we can accommodate 1,900 housing units,” Hosmer said Thursday. “But I feel that working with the developer, we can do this in stages.”
State Department of Administrative Services Commissioner Charlie Arlinghaus said that the name of the developer as well as the price the developer will pay would not be disclosed until the Executive Council approves the final purchase and sale agreement, hopefully sometime in January.
He said that information needed to remain confidential for the time being because the state and the developer are still in “active negotiations.”
City Councilor Bruce Cheney, who represents Ward 1 in which the State School property is located, said Thursday he would have liked more detail, but added the development offers the city “... a brilliant opportunity if it’s managed properly.”
It was essential, he said, that the council and the city planning board work collaboratively throughout the development process.
Arlinghaus said that once the state sells the property to the developer “the city is in the driver’s seat” as far as authorizing the various phases of the development.
City Planning Director Dean Trefethen said the city would need to hire specialists to study various issues related to the plan, such as traffic impact and installation of public infrastructure. The cost of this work would be paid by the developer. The city would negotiate with the developer regarding payment for infrastructure improvements off-site, he said.
Trefethen said the approval process would occur gradually.
The first step would be for the developer to come before the planning board and ask for a non-binding conceptual and design approval of the overall project, including the general location of the various buildings and their uses as well any amenities. That alone could take two meetings, Trefethen said.
After the board grants conceptual approval, the developer would then return with detailed plans for a specific part of the development and request site plan approval for that phase.
While the State School property is in the rural-residential zone, Trefethen said the land is included in an area of the city governed by performance zoning, which gives more flexibility both to the city and to the developer, allowing more of a range of land uses, as long as their impact is not negative.
While it is the developer’s intention to build types of housing geared to a range of income levels, Trefethen stressed “this is not Section 8 or low-cost housing.”
Given current construction costs, Trefethen estimated that individual housing units could cost between $200,000 to $350,000. He said that the additional housing geared to middle-income would appeal to people who work in Laconia but live elsewhere because they have been unable to find housing in the city which they can afford.
Trefethen noted that the developer might qualify for certain tax credits or obtain federal housing grants, which could help bring the developer’s out-of-pocket costs down.
The housing mix, as outlined at the presentation, would consist of 1,298 units of general housing, and another 590 units of senior housing. Broken down by type, the proposal calls for 350 units of detached single-family, duplex and triplex dwellings, as well as 108 condominiums and 350 townhouses. Existing buildings on the site would be rehabilitated as apartment buildings, providing another 500 units, including 120 units of workforce housing. The senior housing would consist of 360 independent senior living homes, and 230 “middle market” assisted care units.
Both Hosmer and Arlinghaus said the work done by the Lakeshore Redevelopment Planning Commission had played an important role in the ability to successfully market the property.
Hosmer said Thursday that the commission’s work, which included a complete boundary survey of the property, a survey of wetlands, and an assessment of health and environmental hazards provides the developer the kind of advance information they will need prior to the start of construction.
“That helped make the project shovel-ready,” he said.
The seven-member panel was chaired by George Bald, and included four area members: Peter Spanos and Chris Shumway of Laconia, Rusty McLear of Meredith, and George Hurt of Gilford.
Arlinghaus said that Wednesday’s public presentation was held at the insistence of Gov. Chris Sununu. As a rule, the state does not disclose any information about contracts or real estate transactions until the deal is completed, he said.
The commissioner said the state is not looking to sell the property to the highest bidder.
“It’s not just about price. It’s about the best opportunity and the best future,” he said.
But Arlinghaus said repeatedly that the state has no intention to play a role or take an active interest in the development of the property after the sale.
“The state is not well disposed to be a development partner in any property we own,” he said. “This is New Hampshire.”
