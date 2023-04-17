PORTSMOUTH — Kyle Hendrickson, 25, the man arrested Thursday following an alleged threat to “shoot up” Portsmouth High School, was allegedly in possession of multiple firearms, including an AR-15 rifle, according to a federal prosecutor.

Jane Young, U.S. attorney in New Hampshire, on Friday announced Hendrickson is facing a federal charge of transmitting in interstate commerce a threat to injure the person of another.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

