PORTSMOUTH — Kyle Hendrickson, 25, the man arrested Thursday following an alleged threat to “shoot up” Portsmouth High School, was allegedly in possession of multiple firearms, including an AR-15 rifle, according to a federal prosecutor.
Jane Young, U.S. attorney in New Hampshire, on Friday announced Hendrickson is facing a federal charge of transmitting in interstate commerce a threat to injure the person of another.
Hendrickson allegedly posted a video on Snapchat of himself with a gun seated in a vehicle outside Portsmouth High School. He said, “Imma gonna shoot up the school,” in the video, according to police. The federal charge follows his initial arrest on a charge with criminal threatening with a firearm, a Class B felony.
Authorities allege they found body armor, ammunition, along with firearms
Following Hendrickson’s arrest Thursday in Portland, Maine, Young said, a search warrant of the vehicle, a 2014 Ford Explorer, resulted in seizing multiple weapons.
Authorities said they found an “AR-15 rifle, a shotgun, camouflage body armor, a handgun holster, a red-dot sight, and numerous rounds of ammunition.” Investigators also “recovered another shotgun inside a residence associated with Hendrickson,” according to Young. In addition, “a handgun that resembles the one used in the Snapchat video was recovered in a motel where Hendrickson had stayed on April 12,” according to the federal prosecutor.
The federal charge is punishable by up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000 if there is a guilty finding, according to Young.
Hendrickson allegedly told prosecutors the Snapchat video was “a joke.”
The FBI and Portsmouth Police Department led the investigation. The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Somersworth Police Department, the Portland (Maine) Police Department and the Berwick (Maine) Police Department provided assistance, Young said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles L. Rombeau is prosecuting the case, Young said. The identity of Hendrickson’s attorney was not immediately known.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
