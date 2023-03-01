Sixty-two percent of Granite Staters believe that it is a bad time to buy a house in New Hampshire, according to a new survey from the University of New Hampshire and the Business and Industry Association. And about 46 percent of state residents are spending more than 30 percent of their income toward housing.

The survey is the latest indication that a pandemic-fueled housing price frenzy has dampened optimism for many, and that homeowners and renters are feeling squeezed.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

