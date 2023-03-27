NEWPORT — The body of a Newport man who died of a suspected drug overdose earlier this month was left under a sheet on the kitchen floor of the home where he died for three days before the occupants of the home dumped him in the woods, where the remains were recovered last week, according to police.

Suspects charged in connection with the incident also allegedly declined to provide Narcan to the victim, blocked a witness from calling 911 and repeatedly denied any knowledge of his whereabouts until one of them helped investigators locate the body, according to police.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

